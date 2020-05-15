1 charged after photo emerges of child hanging out of car window in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person has been charged in Bristol, Tennessee in connection with a photo that has gained attention on social media.

The photo shows a child partially hanging out of a car window along West State Street in Bristol, Tennessee.

After discovering the photo, the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department launched an investigation.

“We encourage people to report stuff like this,” said Cpt. Charlie Thomas. “Call 911, or call the non-emergency number.”

He said the police department does monitor social media for things like this, but it is better if witnesses call police to report the incident.

Thomas confirmed that an individual has been charged in connection with the investigation but did not provide any further information.