1 arrested, tasered on Broadway after pushing Metro officer & shattering patrol car window

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested on Broadway after pushing a Metro officer and shattering the window of a patrol car.

It all happened on Sunday morning outside Jason Aldean’s bar in the 300 block of Broadway in Nashville.

Police say they were in the process of arresting someone for disorderly conduct when 31-year-old Christopher Chandler started to curse at them.

Officers stated Chandler refused verbal commands to step away and calm down. The arrest warrant states he smelled like alcohol and continued to refuse verbal commands from officers. Police say Chandler then pushed a Metro officer three times. The officer then tasered Chandler. He continued to resist arrest but was successfully taken into custody.

On the way to booking, Chandler kicked out the rear passenger back side window of the patrol car. Chandler is facing several charges including the assault of an officer and vandalism.

No other information was immediately released.