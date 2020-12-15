1 arrested in Mt. Juliet after stealing vehicle from Nashville

Man arrested for stealing vehicle from Nashville in Mt. Juliet, Mt. Juliet Police

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after stealing a vehicle from Nashville, according to Mt. Juliet police.

Police said it happened on Tuesday afternoon as the Mt. Juliet license plate reading cameras, also known as ‘M.J. Guardian Shield,’ alerted officers to a 2005 Ford F150, stolen from Nashville on December 14.

Officers tried to intercept the vehicle on Brookstone Drive after the driver pulled into a driveway in an attempt to avoid the officer.

Police said an adult male with a revoked drivers license was arrested. No other information was immediately released.