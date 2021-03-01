1 arrested for DUI after colliding with Rutherford County School bus

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after colliding with a school bus on Monday in La Vergne, according to the Public Information Officer.

The wreck happened in the 300 block of Blair Road around 3:30 p.m.

The driver reportedly rear ended the Rutherford County School bus as it was making its first stop. There were 17 students on board at the time but no injuries are being reported.

The driver was taken into custody and arrested for driving under the influence.

No other information was immediately released.