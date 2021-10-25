1 arrested following ‘violent robbery’ in Franklin; 2 others sought

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old man was arrested and two other suspects are on the run following an armed robbery in Franklin Sunday night.

Officers were called to the Master Market on Columbia Avenue around 9 p.m. after a witness reportedly saw two masked men walk into the store. Franklin Police reported Tyshawn Hoesay, 26, and another suspect “roughed up” the convenience store clerk and used a gun to repeatedly threaten to kill him during what officials described as a “violent robbery.”

According to a release, nearby officers requested a Williamson County Sheriff K-9 and established a perimeter. Hoesay was soon taken into custody. The second robbery suspect and the other person driving the getaway vehicle are still on the run. They reportedly left the scene in a maroon Dodge Durango.

Hoesay was charged with aggravated robbery and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the second suspect or getaway driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.