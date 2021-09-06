1 arrested after stand-off with Spring Hill police

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after an hours-long stand-off with officers in Spring Hill.

According to a release from Spring Hill police, the incident began at 10:53 p.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at a house on Helfrich Court. They saw Anthony Rendina inside the home. Officers learned he had active felony arrest warrants out. Rendina has evaded law enforcement’s attempts to serve those warrants.

Rendina refused requests from police to exit the home. He then told officers he had a gun and threatened to hurt himself. A negotiator and the Special Response Team were called to the home. They attempted to negotiate with Rendina for hours to no avail. SRT officers then used a chemical agent inside of the home and Rendina was taken into custody.

He was then taken to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office for booking on his arrest warrants. No other information was immediately released.