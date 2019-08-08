1 arrested, 1 at large after AR-15, tactical vest stolen from Macon co. school

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sheriff’s offices in Macon and Clay counties are searching for an AR-15 missing from a school.

Officials said the sheriff’s department issued AR-15 and a tactical vest were stolen from Red Boiling Springs School in Macon County.

Macon County Superintendent Tony Boles told News 2 the SRO’s office at the school was broken into overnight. The gun and a tactical vest were taken.

Boles said the school was put on lockdown procedures and the students were “never in any danger.” He said parents weren’t notified because the investigation was ongoing and they didn’t want to cause panic.

The AR-15 and vest were recovered in the woods in Macon County.

Adam Cisneros, the man wanted in connection with the theft, turned himself into the Macon County Sheriff’s Department. They are looking for another suspect, 18-year-old Lee Clark.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clay County Sheriffs Office at 931-243-3266 or Macon County Sheriffs Office 615-666-7155.

This is a developing story, stay with News 2 on-air and online.