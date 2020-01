PIKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No damage was reported Friday night as an earthquake hit 5.4 miles west-northwest of Pikeville, Tennessee. The epicenter was close to the Cumberland County and Bledsoe County line.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) a 1.8 magnitude earthquake occurred Friday night at 10:35 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km. The epicenter was 25 miles south of Crossville, Tennessee.