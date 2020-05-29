News 2 & Second Harvest Food Drive

With children unexpectedly out of school and thousands of parents suddenly out of work, the challenges low-income families typically face in the summer came much earlier this year.

The Reverse Parade is an iconic Nashville event from a bygone era with current relevance. A partnership between News 2 and Second Harvest, the Reverse Parade serves as an opportunity for community members to contribute while remaining in their vehicles (socially distanced).

On Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Second Harvest staff and volunteers will accept monetary and food donations from the community. Monetary donations can also be taken online donations through the Reverse Parade donation link or by check.

Can’t make it out to Bicentennial Mall on June 24? Make your gift here and support the work that Second Harvest continues to do in Middle Tennessee.