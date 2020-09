COOKEVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) -- Mother Nature has provided a much needed retreat during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Waterfalls - sparkling and serene - have been a huge attraction for coronavirus refugees looking for a socially distanced outdoor activity.

Tennessee State Parks Naturalist Randy Hedgepath said parks have seen an unprecedented number of visitors this summer. That includes parks like Burgess Falls State Park. He said, "Especially on Saturday afternoon, you may find parking on a week day, but Saturday it's unlikely you will."