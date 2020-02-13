Valentine’s Day Flowers: What goes into crafting the perfect floral arrangement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Valentine’s Day has bloomed into a multibillion-dollar celebration. The National Retail Federation predicts total spending in 2020 to reach $27.4 billion, up from the record-breaking $20.7 billion in 2019.

Each February 14th, people shower their loved ones with gifts like candy, jewelry, or flowers. With an average of nearly $2 billion spent on flowers each year, local florists like Selena Smith, are preparing year-round, “We start discussing Valentine’s about two days after Valentine’s. It takes a lot of preparation. It’s a long drawn out thing.”

Smith is the lead florist at Emma’s Flowers & Gifts. “A lot of people want roses so that’s going to be your heavy thing. When we order our flowers, we will have thousands of roses in this building.”

Roses are the most popular flowers for Valentine’s Day. “We’ve sold over 4,500 red roses in the past and we’ve had over 200 orders at different times,” said Shelley Greene, Event Specialist at OSHi Floral Design.

Greene says there is just something special about roses, “The smell of roses, the beauty of them, once they are all arranged, they are just so beautiful.”

Florists around Nashville are working around the clock to create unique arrangements for their customers.

“No arrangement is perfect, but in my opinion, that’s what makes them so great,” said Stephanie Herron, Floral Designer at Emma’s Flowers & Gifts. “Everything is a little bit different, every single stem, even if it’s the same flower, is going to give you something a little bit different.”

Smith says they strive to make each arrangement special, “We want different, we want unique. We don’t want something you’re just going to find anywhere.”