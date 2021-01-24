Two Middle Tennessee organizations assist in three-day rescue of hundreds of animals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The BISSELL Pet Foundation organized a transport for almost 300 pets in Arkansas, and two organizations in Middle Tennessee helped with the rescue.

BISSELL’s founder, Cathy Bissell, told News 2 16 different organizations from five different states came together for this three-day rescue.

Members from each organization traveled to Arkansas to make a difference for 240 dogs and 30 cats living at the Humane Society of the Delta.

Bissell says they were trying to help the organization, which has a lack of resources and overcrowding.

The animals needed a second chance, so Bissell organized the rescue effort among all 16 organizations. This included the Nashville Humane Association and the Animal Rescue Corps in Lebanon. Each of them, rescued more than 14 dogs each.

“There was a dog that was going to be left behind, the one shelter that selected it could not get close to it to bring it home and Nashville said we will get close to it. And they went and took their time and loaded up this sweet dog and a fear biter, and two days later they sent me a video of this dog just loving life, a completely changed dog,” said Bissell.

In just a few days, several of the animals rescued have found adoptive homes.

The organizations which aided in the rescue include: Animal Rescue Corps, Belleville Area Humane Society, Cascades Humane Society, Detroit Dog Rescue, Forever Tails Animal Rescue, Greater Hillsdale Humane Society, Harbor Humane Society, Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue, Humane Society of Tulsa, Humane Society of West Michigan, Kentucky Humane Society, Lexington Humane Society, Little Traverse Bay Humane Society, Muskegon County Humane Society, Nashville Humane Association, and SPCA of Southwest Michigan.

To donate to BISSELL Pet Foundation, click here.