Spring Hill car wash hosts holiday karaoke competition

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Owners of the Great White Express Car Wash in Spring Hill say they’re looking to add a little joy back into 2020 for the holidays.

They’re hosting a car wash karaoke event open to the public.

News 2 spoke with Michael Lahey, Director of Communications, who explained how it works.

“You can sing your favorite Christmas song through our wash you can lip sync you can sing it. We did one ourselves, we did a Mariah Carey song. It was pretty epic. Props are something that are encouraged.”

Staff will slow down the conveyer belt and say a three minute song works best.

“With people locked at home, we are just trying to bring some semblance of joy and the reason we celebrate Christmas back out into the world.”

Lahey said this is a fun and safe way to celebrate this season.

“You’re socially distancing, you’re not interacting with us, you’re interacting with yourselves in the car. So, what a great opportunity to get out of the house and have some fun. Remember what we are doing this Christmas season is joy and happiness. Maybe win a prize too but at the very least have some fun.”

All recorded submissions are to be sent to the car wash by December 13. Voting will take place on Facebook on December 14, and winners will be announced on the 15.

First Prize wins $1,000, second a PlayStation 5 and third place wins $250 Amazon card.