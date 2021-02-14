Small business in Spring Hill takes Valentine’s Day to new heights for seniors

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A small business owner in Tennessee is bringing joy to those in assisted living facilities this Valentine’s Day weekend.

Katie Shafer, owner of Something Fun in the Air in Spring Hill got the idea to start her business off social media.

“I was following balloon artists on Instagram and I was like.. man that is really cool! I want to try that. And word of mouth grew and I got a business license and started a business. It’s been blowing up if you will.”

Shafer decided to join in on a national campaign by balloon artists across the country.

“I wish I could take credit for all of it, but it really is a movement between balloon artists. We have our own hashtag called adopt a grandparent. I’m not sure who thought of it, but there was just this general feeling that we wanted to do something for all of our old grandparents and seniors. The people we love that have not had anyone come visit them in a while because of COVID.”

Shafer says a lot of balloon artists and businesses decided to adopt different facilities to try and spread joy during the pandemic.

“I hopped on board a month ago and I thought.. man maybe I can do this and get enough traction and get people to help get some cool balloon art decor for Valentine’s Day. So that is how it all started.”

Shafer says she contacted a facility in Spring Hill.

“I reached out to Morning Pointe in Spring Hill… saying hey is there anything happening like this? Is there anyone doing anything for our seniors on Valentine’s Day? And she said no, let’s do it!”

Shafer designed an arrangement that was small and air-filled so it would last a while.

“I made a post on Facebook and Instagram and said who wants to adopt a grandparent? I was so blown away, so many people in Spring Hill were on board. Lots of people adopting grandparents. But even cooler than that.. I had people donating in Texas and New York and adopting more than one grandparent. So that’s how it happened!”

Shafer said she just wanted to do something kind for those feeling alone this holiday.

“I noticed when COVID started everyone is trying to be respectful of other peoples health. You don’t want to get anyone else sick but you still want to show people that you love and care about them. Balloons have turned into this great vehicle like I just want to brighten your day. It’s one of the best parts of my job to make someone’s day. Everyone wants to see them happy and bring a smile to their face.. especially if they can’t have anyone visit.”

Shafer’s own family recently experienced loss.. she says that’s another reason she decided to join the movement.

"My husbands grandparent, he was in a facility and he recently passed away, but I was talking to my mother-in-law and said I wish this would have been something they could have done for him when he was in there. I hope this can happen there now where they are at. It is kind of that idea that maybe if you can't love your grandparent right here, right now you can help do that for someone else.

