Remembering Opryland: We take you back to 1995

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — For thrill seekers and avid amusement park goers, Spring is a time that’s highly anticipated as many popular attractions open for the new season.

For many, especially Tennesseans, Opryland U.S.A. was a favorite pastime. News 2 has been riding that nostalgia wave showing you archive video from the 1995 season of some of your favorite rides like the Flume Zoom, Wabash Cannonball and Old Mill Scream.

The park was known as the “Home of American Music.” In addition to fun rides, there were live shows for not just children but parents too.

Opryland operated for 25 years in Nashville. It was closed in 1997, and now the Opry Mills Mall stands in its place.

Do you have any photos or videos from your time at Opryland U.S.A? Please share them with us. You can click on the submit button below or email us at pix@wkrn.com.

This year News 2 is celebrating Tennessee’s 225 years of history as the state’s birthday approaches in June. Learn more here.