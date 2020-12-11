New book uncovers little-known facts about Tennessee’s Capitol history

State Capitol during Civil War – Courtesy of Tennessee State Library and Archives

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — More than 150 years of history has been steeped in the walls and grounds of Tennessee’s State Capitol. Now, a new book pays tribute to that rich history.

The Capitol – a beacon of our state- first opened in 1859. It was designed by well-known architect, William Strickland, who died suddenly during the construction. It’s a little-known fact that Strickland was buried in the north façade of the Capitol – one of many other facts uncovered in the new book.

“Tennessee is fortunate to have one of the most awe-inspiringly beautiful and historic state capitols,” said State Librarian and Archivist Chuck Sherrill.

Recently documented, original drawings of the Civil War Era Nashville and the Capitol can also be found in the book called Tennessee State Capitol: A Tennessee Treasure. It has been published by the Office of Secretary of State Tre Hargett and created by the Tennessee State Library and Archives.

Hargett said in a statement, “It is a building with a fascinating story, and this scholarly book tells that story with beautiful photos that engage readers.” He added, “It makes a perfect gift for the holidays.”

A limited number of copies are available for sale at the Library and Archives. For more information click here. Plus, find more information about the Tennessee State Library and Archives here.

