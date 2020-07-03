Nashville Public Library video ‘Curb Side, Baby’ goes viral

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Public library closed its doors in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After closing, library staff decided to start providing curbside service to the public.

Andrea Fanta is the Marketing Manager for the library and she said their readers really stuck with them during the pandemic.

“You might think about going to the library, checking out a book and holding a physical book. That’s definitely one way to experience a story. But the truth is, there are many ways to experience a story. Curb side takes about ten minutes, it’s going very smoothly. We served about 1,500 customers in the first two days of launching curbside service. So again, we’re really pleased with the response we’re seeing from the people who support us.”

To keep the public engaged, Fanta said the library made a music video to promote their curbside service and it’s going viral.

“The video ‘Curb Side, Baby’, is a satire on a piece called ‘Ice Ice Baby’. Who doesn’t love a little bit of Vanilla Ice? The great Vanilla Ice. Really, 125 percent of the credit for this video goes to two employees at the library, Greg Hall and Morgan Matens.”

Children’s librarian Greg Hall and Wishing Chair artist Morgan Matens in the recording studio.

Both Hall and Matens are part of the library’s long tradition of puppetry. Fanta said they put a lot of work into the video.

“We actually have a full time puppetry arts troupe in residence at the library. So, they make that art look very easy and very fun, but there is a ton of skill and craft and talent, obviously, that goes into it. We were just really lucky.”

“The Wishing Chair Production team film “Mama Read,” a playful show based on “Mama Tried,” by Merle Haggard.”

‘Curb Side, Baby’ has nearly half a million views on social media. Fanta said library staff never expected this type of reaction.

“We continue to get really great response on social media from really around the country and a little bit internationally for our video. So, we’re very pleased. And it was nice to have something to make us smile.”

“The mouse puppet used in “Curbside Baby” was created by puppet master Tom Tichenor for NPL.”

Fanta said this video is just another way the library is trying to engage with people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Anything we can do to reach even more people and get the word out even more widely, so that we get more people using the library reading and supporting the library. That is always a win for us. And we’re super ecstatic with the results. We just really want folks in Nashville to know that we’re here for them.”

The Nashville Public Library continues to engage with kids this season. They’ve partnered with Metro Public Schools for their Summer Reading Challenge. Officials hope to encourage kids to read 20 minutes a day this season.

“This is a tough time for kids and for families in Nashville and obviously around the world. We put a lot of resources and energy into taking our programs online, offering digital resources just trying to support parents and grandparents and caregivers, with education and enrichment activities that they can access for the children in their lives. In fact, we launched our Summer Reading Challenge early so that we could get to kids during the pandemic.”

