Mural artist coats Middle Tennessee in creativity

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Across Middle Tennessee you will find murals covering the walls of what used to be blank canvases, just waiting to tell a story.

Manuel Fuentes is a mural artist, and told News 2 he’s been drawing since he can remember.

“When I was a younger kid, I was always fascinated by people that drew and did paintings on buildings and stuff. I got interested in it. I started drawing on my notepads and sketching, and it basically went from there.”

Fuentes said he started doing small jobs at local businesses and painted homes. He painted his very first mural in Nashville.

“It was about five years ago, right on Broadway that I painted my first mural. It used to be a bar called Swinging Door Saloon, now it’s Losers on 4th Avenue S. It felt amazing, there was a lot of people walking by taking photos, and it felt like a dream come true.”

Fuentes told News 2 he is working on his fourth mural in Portland right now.

“This is a piece to honor soldiers, police officers and firefighters, everyone who is working hard to do something for our country. And this is the latest one I am doing. I have another one just down the road. We’re in Portland, Tennessee. I love it, really it makes me really proud because people are always commenting on my Facebook and my social media talking about how much they like it and that means a lot to me.”

A space can inspire what Fuentes decides to paint.

“A lot of the time I just come out and look at it, and it gives me an idea and some sort of vision which is not a clear picture, but I start working from there. I start with the basics and start moving on up to the details, and that’s basically how I get started. I use spray cans…every now and then I use a smaller brush for those really small details that the can is too big for. “

Fuentes said he gets a lot of support on social media.

“A lot of the time when I post something, they recognize it on social media. Some people share it, comment or some people tell others, and it’s helped a lot definitely. I feel really happy, and I haven’t heard one bad comment on my stuff,” He added. “I worked really hard to get to this point. It’s probably been fifteen years worth of practice in what I do. I have big dreams, honestly, I just see myself painting big murals and that’s it.”

If you would like to connect with Manuel Fuentes about painting a mural, you can check out his Facebook page here. You can also reach out on his Instagram page here.