MTSU graduate students show off pet study buddies amid pandemic

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Graduate students at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) are enjoying a new way to virtually engage with the university and show off their furry friends.

MTSU officials say they started a new page called ‘Pets are Invited’ on their website for students to share photos of the pets they’ve been spending so much time with during their time virtually learning.

Sarah Hendrix, strategic communications manager told News 2 this was just another way the university is trying to engage with students during the pandemic.

“We knew with so many people doing both work and school from home that their animals were now playing a bigger role in their day.”

Hendrix added that the response from students has been overwhelming.

“Students want to share more about their lives with us – showing their pets who they care so much about and who give companionship to them. These pets can help with our mental health, physical health and keep us laughing by their antics.”

Stephanie Barrette, Communications Specialist, says this has been a bright spot for their office in a dark and dreary time.

“I feel lucky that I get to showcase the creative ways the college of graduate studies is engaging with students and trying to find the silver lining, and trying to provide support to students and getting to shine a light on it is such a delight.”

If you’d like to submit a photo, send that in to pix@mtsu.edu or submit them through the website.