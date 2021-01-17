Mt. Juliet High School students lead effort to raise awareness of domestic violence

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students in Mt. Juliet are working to raise awareness about domestic violence in Middle Tennessee.

According to the YWCA, Metro Nashville Police respond to a domestic violence call every 20 minutes. Students of Mt. Juliet High School’s Criminal Justice Club spoke with News 2 about their latest effort to raise awareness about this prevalent issue.

In December, the club hosted a donation drive to collect items, clothing and toys to bring to domestic violence shelters. On Monday, students will bring those donations to the YWCA in Nashville.

News 2 spoke with the Club President Taylor Davenport, who says she remembers the moment she realized just how serious this issue is.

“I really enjoy learning about criminal justice and last year whenever we did our first unit on domestic violence, our teacher shared his personal story with us. And to me it was an eye-opening moment, you don’t ever realize how much of a problem it is until it’s someone that you know. Then you’re like its serious.”

In the state of Tennessee, more than half of crime against people are domestic-violence related, a statistic that Davenport hopes their efforts can change.

“In the past couple years, Tennessee has been in the top ten states with the highest domestic violence rates, and we are currently ranked fifth in the nation for the rate at which men kill women, so it really is something we need to be concerned and be proactive about.”

The club’s event is at 2 p.m. Monday at the YWCA in Nashville. For a list of domestic violence services, click here.

Davenport told News 2 the club plans to host a public domestic violence awareness meeting in February.