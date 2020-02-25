King Cake: What does it mean if you find the baby?

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Satisfy your sweet tooth this Fat Tuesday with a slice of King Cake. “King Cakes are a New Orleans tradition that came over here in 1870, from France,” said Molly Swift, Bakery Supervisor at Puffy Muffin.

“Puffy Muffin has been in Brentwood since 1986. We do all sorts of Danishes, specialty desserts, cookies, cakes, and we have a full restaurant here as well.”

Ingredients

And around Mardi Gras they are whipping up plenty of cakes, “They sell like crazy. They sell a few before Fat Tuesday and day of we cannot keep them on our shelves. Usually, I make around 150 King Cakes, divided between smalls and larges.”

King Cakes are a mix of a coffee cake and cinnamon rolls that get twisted up to form a ring shape. They are then covered in a mix of purple, green, and yellow sprinkles. Swift says the process takes anywhere between 3-4 hours to make an entire set of them.

“They’re delicious!” Swift exclaimed.

The Baby

“There is traditionally a baby hidden inside the cake,” said Swift. “When the cake is sliced and served whoever gets the baby is declared king for the day. They also are responsible for hosting next year’s Fat Tuesday party and bringing the King Cake!”

