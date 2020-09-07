Jackson County mother receives hundreds of birthday cards to celebrate 90 years

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Harold Scott said both his mother Marie and sister Teresa live in Mabry Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Gainesboro. Due to COVID-19, Harold hasn’t seen them in person since February.

Marie was about to turn 90-years-old, and Harold didn’t want the pandemic to prevent his mother from feeling special on such a big day.

“Back in probably December of last year, I began planning to have her a 90th birthday party. I was going to invite family and friends in from the community, but then in February or March, COVID came along. So, that kind of threw a wrench into things.”

So, Harold came up with an idea to make sure his mom felt very loved that day.

“I came up with the idea of doing a card campaign. I dubbed it with the hashtag #CelebratemyMOM and I did a posting on Facebook. It just kind of went from there. People began sharing it and the cards started pouring in.”

Harold Scott’s Facebook post

Now, Marie has more than 630 cards, and greetings from all 50 states. Plus, cards from Canada, Japan and Africa. This is an outcome Harold never dreamed of.

“As it began to be shared more on Facebook and other outlets, I could see that it was going to be bigger than I had anticipated.”

When Marie got the cards, she was overjoyed with emotion. Harold said his mother has always served as the caregiver of the family, and if anyone deserved this kindness, it’s her.

“Going back to my sister, she has always been the caregiver. My mother and I just wanted to let her get some attention because turning 90 is a big deal. It touched my heart and it certainly has my mother. Seeing her happy and knowing that she’s happy, makes me happy in return. It’s turned out to be a really good thing. It helps her not feel so isolated because the facility, as we know most of them across the country, have been shut down or locked down due to COVID-19 and it’s the same with with this facility as well. It helps she and my sister pass some time.”

And Harold had another special gift in store for his mom on her birthday. He surprised her in-person outside her window with a birthday party.

“I thought even if it’s through the window, I haven’t seen her face to face since February. I’m going to do it anyway. It was it was very emotional for them and for me. It was good to see them, even though there was glass between us. We were doing virtual hugs and blowing kisses and that sort of thing.”

Harold told News 2 that he, nor his mother, will ever forget this birthday.

“A lot of people love her, and even strangers wanting to pitch in to make her 90th birthday something special.”

Harold said Marie and Teresa would love to continue to get cards in the mail. They look forward to opening them to pass the time in isolation.

If you would like to send a card, here is Marie’s address:

Marie or Teresa Scott, C/O Mabry Health Care & Rehab Center, 1340 N. Grundy Quarles Hwy., Room A 6, Gainesboro, TN. 38562.