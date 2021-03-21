‘I love singing about real and emotional things’, Nashville woman hopes to be next American Idol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville woman hopes to become a star on American Idol.

Mignon Grabois is originally from Houston, Texas but moved to Nashville for music about 13 years ago.

Mignon told News 2 she has never done a talent competition like this before, but hopes this will become the best experience of her life.

“It was fun, it was very eye-opening and nerve wracking. Cameras were everywhere but it ended up going how I wanted it to. It was very interesting especially during COVID how they worked around that sort of stuff to allow us to be in person.”

Mignon is no stranger to country music.

“I moved to Nashville in 2008 from Houston, Texas. I sang a whole bunch traveling around the state every weekend singing. I got into musical theater first.”

Her mom enrolled her in a community theater after-school activity to socialize and build confidence. That’s when Mignon says her talents began to flourish.

“I think she was really surprised when I started singing the songs for the musical Annie. I think she was kind of like whoa, where did this voice come from? I kept doing musicals and that’s how I built some sort of a presence and confidence on the stage. From musical theater… I transitioned to country music because I lived in Texas and was surrounded by country music.”

From there, Mignon started writing her own songs and eventually moved to Nashville.

“There are so many sub genres of country now. I would say I am a little more pop but also a little soul and heart. I love singing about real and emotional things.”

“I hope I can gain a bit of a following. I mean, it’s a way to reach new people, make new fans and grow in that space to help me further on in my career.”

You can follow Mignon on Facebook here.

Mignon, Columbia’s Cassandra Coleman and Franklin’s Hunter Metts are heading to Hollywood Sunday/Monday night. It all starts at 7 p.m. on News 2.