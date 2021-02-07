‘I can’t imagine being exhausted for a more worthy cause’, Nashville educator will run 52 miles for suicide prevention

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A long-time Nashville educator plans to run 52 miles to raise awareness for suicide prevention and depression.

Doctor Jamie Jenkins, Executive Principal of East Nashville Magnet High School, says in his 23-year career in education, he’s seen too many students lost to suicide or depression.

Inspired by motivational speaker David Goggins, Jenkins decided to take action. On March 5, he will run four miles every four hours for forty eight hours to raise money for The Jason Foundation and the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.

Jenkins says it’s especially important to him because he lost two family members to suicide.

“Just about nine years ago my older brother, who was five years older than me committed suicide. And just like four months later my wives’ brother committed suicide… totally unrelated, not connected in anyway. So, that topic in general has been near and dear to my heart.”

Jenkins says it’s a pain that never truly goes away for a family.

“That was a tough time period. It is still tough. I can still see the pain in my mothers face anytime I am at her house and we are having that conversation. It’s one of those tragic events in life that cause people to feel sad and depressed themselves. It’s important to me as an educator, dad and family member to let people know help is out there.”

During his lengthy career in education, Jenkins recalled the first time he dealt with losing a student to suicide.

“I remember being just a student teacher back in the spring of 1998 and a student at the school I was teaching at committed suicide. That was one of the first experiences in education I’ve had and those things have happened over the last 23 years, sometimes with it’s students I was very close to.”

The Jason Foundation targets youth depression and suicide, an organization Jenkins says is crucial as the COVID-19 pandemic continues for students across the country.

“With the pandemic our kids have been out of school, they haven’t had those social interactions they are used to. And some of them may be dealing with those depressions now. I want students to know that Doctor J loves them and they always have someone to turn to.”

Jenkins is already a runner and knows it will be a challenge to run 52 miles, but is excited to do something meaningful.

“I can’t imagine being exhausted for a more worthy cause. If I can save even the life of one person in this world who is thinking about suicide.. it was all worth it. The hope is by raising funds by these two organizations that we will have that type of impact.”

Jenkins run will begin on March 5 and end on March 7. He told News 2 he plans to do a few Facebook lives throughout his journey.

If you’d like to donate to the cause, click here.