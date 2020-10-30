Franklin friends create ‘Frights on Fontwell’ for Halloween

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two homes in Franklin present one of the most technical haunts in Middle Tennessee.

Five years, two houses, and two best friends bring ghosts, ghouls, and pumpkins to life on Fontwell Lane.

Eric Lynch and Kyle Calvert

Lynch and Calvert Home, Courtesy: Kyle Calvert

Kyle Calvert and Eric Lynch are best friends that live next to each other. For the last five years, they’ve been bringing a “Spooktacular” display to the community that attracts hundreds of visitors from near and far.

Calvert told News 2 there are a lot of different elements that go into creating this unworldly display, and everything is timed to eight different songs.

“You can expect a lot of movement, a lot of lights, sounds and surprises in the middle of all of that. Every year, we add something new. We even keep certain things a secret until Halloween night.”

Lynch and Calvert Home in Franklin

Sign outside Calvert Home

This year, Lynch decided to add a CO2 cannon. Calvert told News 2 it adds something special to the show.

“It’ll shoot a plume taller than the houses behind us. So, a 30-40 foot plume of pure energy and everyone screams, you don’t know when they are, they are synced to the songs. Once we hit go, it does its thing, the computers all run it.”

Sign outside the Calvert House

Franklin Halloween display

Franklin Halloween display

Franklin Halloween display

Franklin Halloween display

Franklin Halloween display

Franklin Halloween display

Calvert and Lynch put a lot of work into creating the light show each year. They enjoy combining their interests of technology and creativity. Work they said is all for the kids to enjoy.

“They love it – he screams, the laughter. When the music starts to play, you’ll see them dancing all over the place.”

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Calvert said safety is a priority this year.

Social Distancing sign at Lynch Home

Franklin Haunted House Social distancing signs

Franklin Haunted House Social distancing sign

Franklin Haunted House Social distancing sign star wars

“We put out signs to remind everyone stay six-feet apart. Come Halloween night, we have spaces that are set out. Don’t join the resistance keep your distance. Stay one light saber apart.”

Calvert and Lynch hope this display brings the people of Middle Tennessee joy during what has been a difficult year.

“With the great fall weather, you get to meet your neighbors. Halloween brings people out, and it’s so needed this year, so needed. Just come out and take a break from the everyday that is. Dance to Ghostbusters and other favorites, and be a kid again.”

You can visit the display at 814 and 820 Fontwell Lane in Franklin on Halloween night. There will be premade s’mores kits, fire pits and candy for all to enjoy.