Wilson County family taps into kindness amid chaotic time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sean and Kay Bowser are like many others in Middle Tennessee. Their family faced tornado damage in March and they launched a business just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Bowsers have continued to tap into kindness by utilizing their mobile beverage service called ‘Tap Truck Nashville’. They take classic trucks and put taps inside of them. But the pandemic posed challenges.

“How do we navigate an issue that is just so devastating to so many people, especially when it comes to the event industry? One hundred percent of our business comes from people booking events. And so when that shuts down, obviously we shut down. And we know we’re not the only ones. And we’re not the only ones trying to figure out how to navigate it and survive it,” Sean said.

“We had awesome momentum and then [Coronavirus] hit. And then everything just kind of went a little downhill,” Kay explained.

Even through a difficult time, the Bowsers held on to hope. With recent protests across the country, they wanted to do their part to give back and represent someone in their own family.

Sean said, “We have four kids, one of those is adopted, and we adopted him five years ago. He’s black. And so with everything that’s going on, we’re kind of like, hey, how do we represent our son? We tried to be very careful on avoiding falling into either extreme end of the issue. And really just looked at it and said, hey, we know that there’s a problem, we know that it exists, we know that we want to help try to be the solution, or part of a solution, to the problem. So, how can we do that?”

The Bowsers came up with a few different ideas, but settled on one called ‘Gatorade over Hater-ade’.

“Let’s just use what we got. So we knew we had a truck and the truck could be used in many different ways. We just kind of tried to put a creative spin on it and said we can put Gatorade in the truck. In fact…when the tornado hit, we did the same thing. We loaded Gatorade in the truck. We went to victims’ homes out here in Wilson County. And we helped them clean up their homes and their properties while our kids actually served them Gatorade from the truck…We were like let’s just kind of resurrect this idea. And, you know, we came up with ‘Gatorade over Hater-ade’ and it kind of stuck.”

The Bowsers decided to go to the protests in Nashville to hydrate the community, saying the hate being thrown in both directions needs to stop.

“Going down there and just coming in a place of just peace and showing them love and truly just showing them Jesus in the circumstances that we’re in right now is kind of where we’re at as well,” Kay explained.

The Bowsers hopes this inspires other local business owners to do the same.

“Use it for positivity use it to sow seeds of hope, every small business owner knows that it’s better to give than to receive. We’re thankful to be in a city that I think really kind of embraces that and embodies that. I think Nashville is bigger than this. I think Nashville is better than this. I would just encourage whether you’re a business owner or just a resident, be that to each other,” Sean said.

The Bowsers said they will continue to tap into kindness, one cup at a time. If you would like to learn more about their mission, click here.