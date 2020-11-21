Despite devastating fire, food truck owners hope to carry out their dream of serving Nashville

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three friends with three tattoos create one dream team in Davidson County.

Each of their careers were drastically impacted by COVID-19. That led them to ‘a pandemic pivot.’ Laura Schneider, a photographer, Doug and Telisha Williams, married musicians, found a new purpose with a new business. They are now the owners of Dreamers Nashville Food Truck.

The trio sealed the partnership of their new business with matching tattoos.

“It’s a reminder to dream. If I put something on my body, then I mean it. It’s serves as a reminder, as an oath to our community. All of this started as a way to serve the community,” said Schneider.

Telisha told News 2 the idea to open a food truck came naturally to the group. “We took a meal plan that we were using in our daily lives and used those to turn into a business.”

Telisha said the first day of service brought her to tears. “When I served that first order out to the customer, I was on cloud nine. It was just the ability to serve our community again. It felt so right.”

As their dream began, a nightmare soon followed. Just a week after launching their business, the friends arrived at Jackalope Brewing Company on Houston Street to see smoke billowing out of their truck.

Doug told News 2 he couldn’t believe his eyes. “The suspension shifted somehow and the tire was rubbing in the inside of the wheel well, and it got hot enough to light some of the stuff on fire inside. We were blowing extinguishers in. The fire department was amazing. They did a great job. They brought in the big hoses and saved the exterior of the trailer. We are thankful for them.”

Schneider said she has a tricky relationship with fire. She lived in California for five years and saw many homes destroyed by fire. “It is the club nobody wants to be a part of, and we are really, really, really lucky to be here talking about it. It’s both devastation and gratitude in the same hand.”

Telisha said the dreamers took salvageable ingredients and made 38 meals for the homeless. “We had prepared food for the whole weekend. We had a whole week of service and we were scheduled to serve Friday and Saturday. We had a full weekend of ingredients ready to go. We have participated in work with the homeless community in previous years. We are connected to that community and we thought we could turn these ingredients into meals.”

The Dreamers told News 2 they are not sure what else can be salvaged at this point. However, they’re determined to recover so they can keep serving the community they love.

“It was still smoking, and we were like we’re rebuilding, and it’s going to be fine. There was no conversation and there is no question. We are coming back. We feel surrounded and held by our community and more determined than ever to continue to serve it,” said Schneider.

Dreamers Nashville Food Truck, Some photos Courtesy of: Stacie Huckeba

They want to keep pushing forward with their dream of helping those in need in the future.

“We have been here through tornadoes and floods. It’s a community that never backs down from a challenge. Nobody hesitated to jump in and help,” said Doug.

“This message worked into the design of our truck here reminds us to keep dreaming. That just feels like the message we need to send to anyone else. Just keep dreaming and don’t stop.”

If you would like to donate to the dreamers, click here.