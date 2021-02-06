BBB issues warning about posting COVID-19 vaccination cards on social media

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky issued a warning for those posting their COVID-19 vaccination cards to social media.

News 2 spoke with BBB President/CEO Robyn Householder about why it’s a bad idea to post your card online.

“It is a confusing time because the idea is let’s go get vaccinated right? And the best way to convince others to do something is when we do it ourselves. It’s like the our vote sticker, you’re proud to let others know you have participated.”

Householder says if you post your full card to social media, the self-identifying information on it makes you vulnerable to scammers.

“Scammers are watching this information. They will use it against you whether that is stealing your identity or your money.”

A vaccination card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine. So, if your social media privacy settings aren’t set high… you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use.

“We want you to promote you are being vaccinated, because we think that’s really cool. There’s a better way to do it. Similar to the ‘I voted’ sticker.. right now when you get vaccinated you actually get a sticker that says you’ve been vaccinated. Post a picture of that, take a picture of your Band-Aid where you got the shot and post that. Most of the social media outlets have created frames for your profile pictures so go ahead and use one of those frames that show you have been vaccinated.”

Householder says that is only half the battle when it comes to vaccination cards and scammers.

“The other side of this that’s a big concern is people are duplicating those cards. So how horrible will it be if you go to get your second shot and it shows someone has already gotten it?”

Householder says consumers never need to buy a vaccination card.

“Another problem we are seeing is consumers are being baited into buying bogus vaccination cards. The thing consumers need to understand is they don’t need to buy a card, when they get an appointment the facility with give them a card. Its important for them to have that to ensure their second dose is given in the appropriate timeline.”

Householder encourages everyone to do their research online and to rely on the experts they already have relationships with, such as primary care doctors, for information regarding vaccination cards.

If you become a victim of one of these COVID-19 related scams you can report it here.