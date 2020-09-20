Authorities: Bigamy suspect booked on sealed indictment in Rutherford County following capture in St. Louis

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 an accused bigamist is now in their custody.

45-year-old Theodore R. Pointer III was booked into custody on a sealed indictment and felony to appear charge on Saturday around 4 p.m. after being located in St. Louis, Missouri.

La Vergne police spoke with News 2 in December of 2019. They said at the time, Pointer was arrested on charges of bigamy and identity theft. He is thought to have several wives, ex-wives and fiancés.

In a social media post, police said, “He is currently going by the name of Noah R. Lyles and has also used the name Noah R. Muhammad III as recently as 2018.”

One of Pointers victims told News 2 she met him on a dating app.

News 2 spoke with licensed Bail Bondsman, Areli Spades, of Nashville. Spades said after Pointer failed to show up for a scheduled court hearing, he was privately contracted to find him.

He said the search took him two weeks.

“We found him in St. Louis, Missouri. We reached out to a licensed bail bondsman there and local authorities there to raid a house that we were suspecting he was residing at. And sure enough, he was there.”

Spades provided News 2 with exclusive video and photos of Pointer being taken into custody.

Spades said he utilized dating apps to locate Pointer.

“Using some of the apps that he used, like Tinder and Plenty Of Fish, I was able to use those methods in order to find him. And start, you know, start up a conversation with him, which led me to bring him to actually give me more details of how I actually found him.”

Spades said Pointer was then taken into custody and transported back to Rutherford County. There, Rutherford County officials told News 2 Pointer was booked on a sealed indictment and a felony to appear charge.

Theodore Pointer, Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Rutherford County officials said he’s being held on a $7,000 dollar bond. He is expected to appear on October 12 in Circuit Court.

No other information was immediately released and authorities are not commenting further at this time.