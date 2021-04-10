Miss Mule Day? Celebrate in spirit with these little-known mule facts

MAURY COUNTY., Tenn., (WKRN) — This weekend was supposed to be filled with celebrations of all things mule in Maury County.
Mule Day was canceled back in February because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In honor of Mule Day, we decided to present you with these fun facts about mules:
- Mules are the hybrid offspring of a male donkey and female horse
- Mules are nearly always sterile
- A male mule is called a John
- A female mule is called a Molly
- A hinny is the offspring of a female donkey and male horse
- Mules are more hardier and obedient than horses and donkeys
- Mules can also eat less and live longer
- Donkeys have 62 chromosomes and horses have 64 – Mules being hybrid of the two have 63
- President George Washington is sometimes called “The Father of the American Mule” because he favored mules over horses as working animals