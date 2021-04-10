Miss Mule Day? Celebrate in spirit with these little-known mule facts

MAURY COUNTY., Tenn., (WKRN) — This weekend was supposed to be filled with celebrations of all things mule in Maury County.

Mule Day was canceled back in February because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In honor of Mule Day, we decided to present you with these fun facts about mules:

  1. Mules are the hybrid offspring of a male donkey and female horse
  2. Mules are nearly always sterile
  3. A male mule is called a John
  4. A female mule is called a Molly
  5. A hinny is the offspring of a female donkey and male horse
  6. Mules are more hardier and obedient than horses and donkeys
  7. Mules can also eat less and live longer
  8. Donkeys have 62 chromosomes and horses have 64 – Mules being hybrid of the two have 63
  9. President George Washington is sometimes called “The Father of the American Mule” because he favored mules over horses as working animals

