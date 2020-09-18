With many schools beginning the year virtually and others limiting those onsite, the Red Cross needs the help of blood donors to help protect patient care this fall.

News 2 is partnering with the American Red Cross for a blood drive on Monday, September 28.

School blood drives normally makeup about 20% of Red Cross blood collections, and provide the most diverse blood collection, which is important to ensure every hospital patient gets the lifesaving blood they need. Between March and September of 2020, school closures and those operating under a phased reopening plan to slow the spread of the coronavirus resulted in the cancellation of over 265 blood drives and over 10,620 uncollected units of blood.

One blood donation can help save up to three lives.

In thanks for donating blood or platelets at the WKRN News 2 Blood Drive, all presenting donors will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut via email several days after their donation. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing, and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face-covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

Blood Drive Locations

Nashville Blood Donation Center

2201 Charlotte Ave

Nashville, TN 37203

11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

MTSU Blood Drive at North Boulevard Church of Christ

1112 North Rutherford Boulevard

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Noon – 6 p.m.

Miracle Baptist Church

205 Easy St.

La Vergne, TN 37086

1 – 6 p.m.

UBS Financial West End

3102 West End Avenue

Nashville, TN 37203

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Trinity Baptist Church

840 Forest Retreat Road

Hendersonville, TN 37075

2-7 p.m

The Rec Center

333 East College Street

Pulaski, TN 38478

Noon – 6 p.m.

Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center

501 Memorial Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m