Volunteers face Gators and a quarterback making his first collegiate start

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt yells to his players in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Gainesville, FL (AP/WKRN) – Number 9 Florida has won 13 of the last 14 games against SEC East rival Tennessee. But the last two in Gainesville were far from easy.

The Gators needed a 63-yard catch-and-run with 1:26 remaining to win in 2015 and a 63-yard Hail Mary to avoid overtime two years ago.

Florida backup quarterback Kyle Trask will make his first collegiate start in this one. It will be his first start since his freshman year in high school in 2012.

Florida’s original starting quarterback, Feleipe Franks, is out for the season after needing surgery for a dislocated right ankle and break following Florida’s game with Kentucky.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 11:00am in Gainesville at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.