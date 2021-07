Tiffany Ashton was born in Georgia and raised in Carolina. She started singing at the age of 3 and was performing in front of large audiences at 6. She was named Nashville Universe’s “Rising Star 2018″ and “Best Country Artist” by the Hollywood Music And Media Awards, along with multiple regional awards, she is also a member of The Recording Academy and a Grammy voter.

