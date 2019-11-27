National Anthem: Skye Claire

Skye Claire first began performing at the age of 16 in New York City.

By the time she graduated from college – Wesleyan University – Skye had performed all over the United States and even Paris. She moved to Nashville in 2012.

Since arriving in Music City, Skye has been featured in several BMI songwriting festivals and has written songs for a multitude of artists. She’s also released two albums of her own.

In August 2019, Skye released her first rock single, “Always Come Back.”

