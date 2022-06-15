NASHVILLE– Sheridan Gates is a singer-songwriter based out of Nashville, TN. The New Jersey native has called Music City home since 2016 shortly after her song “Girl Like Me” garnered a top spot on the 2017 Nash Next radio competition.

Gates traveled back and forth from New York City and Nashville after her debut album was released but knew Nashville was the perfect place to call home. Since moving to Nashville and touring the country, she’s written songs not just for herself but for other artist in the industry including Zach Stone, Shelby Miller and Jenny Teator. Gates is also one-third of an acoustic trio with fellow members Jenny Teator and Meg Williams, and co-founder of New Roots Nashville, helping other artist work and gain experience in the music industry.

Watch Sheridan Gates’ full performance at Ocean Way Studios, in partnership with News 2, BMI, and Belmont University’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business on wkrn.com.

You can find more information about her and her music at sheridangatesmusic.com and follow on Instagram @sheridangates.

