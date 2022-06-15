NASHVILLE– Macy Krew is a singer and songwriter based out of Nashville, TN. She is a Grand Rapids, Michigan native with a love for Pop-Country music. Krew has appeared on American Idol, had three songs appear on Country radio, profiled in Nashville Lyric Magazine, and recognized as “The Next Big Artist” by Nashville’s Next Women of Country, CMT and gained recognition on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

Krew loves ’90s Country and has inspired her work throughout the years. She’s performed throughout Nashville and hosts The Girl Power Hour at The Listening Room, and has toured the country opening for American Idol winner Kris Allen and many more. She’s been considered by Kelly Clarkson herself as having a “firecracker of a solo career” and bright and relatable sense of humor.

Watch Krew’s full performance at Ocean Way Studios, in partnership with News 2, BMI, and Belmont University’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business on wkrn.com.

For more info about her, visit her website Macykrew.com and follow her on Instagram @macykrewmusic.

