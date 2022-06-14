NASHVILLE– Lockwood Barr is a singer and musician, with family roots in music. Barr has opened for artist and writers such as Lori McKenna and Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies), hosted rounds at the Bluebird Cafe and toured the country. Barr’s work includes a record on Netflix’s show “The Ranch”, and Billboard charting single “Helluva Habit”. She was also featured on Kacey Musgrave’s Christmas Show, A Very Kacey Christmas, in 2019.

Barr has teamed up with several artist to write and record music, including Jars of Clay and Ryan Youmans, Barrett Baber. She can also be seen performing with her side project, the band Sequoia South.

Watch Barr’s full performance at Ocean Way Studios, in partnership with News 2, BMI, and Belmont University’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business on wkrn.com!

Read more about Barr on her website lockwoodbarr.com and check out her Instagram @musicbylockwood.