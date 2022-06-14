NASHVILLE– Kylie Morgan is a singer songwriter from Oklahoma with work spanning across the Country music industry. Morgan moved to Nashville when she was 19, signed a deal with SMACKSongs and now works closely with GRAMMY award-winning songwriters Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

Morgan has garnered wide success with her latest single, “Independent With You” and currently can be seen touring the road with Niko Moon for their Good Time Tour. Morgan has previously opened for several additional artist including Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Brett Eldredge, Kip Moore, Maren Morris, and more.

Watch Morgan’s full performance at Ocean Way Studios in Nashville, partnered with News 2, BMI, and Belmont University’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business on wkrn.com!

Read more about her on her website, kyliemorgan.com and on Instagram @kyliemorganmusic!