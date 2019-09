A Texas native, Kristen Kelly grew up singing at church, talent shows and her school’s choir.

Her musical style ranges from Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles to Ray Charles and Bonnie Raitt.

Kristen has opened for Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Dierks Bentley and Jake Owen.

She has also performed on the Grand Ole Opry and at the Bluebird Cafe and Ryman Auditorium.

For more information on Kristen Kelly, visit her website.