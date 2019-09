Julia Cole is a Nashville singer/songwriter.

She grew up in Texas, and her music has a unique country/R&B sound.

Julia has opened for Dan + Shay, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, The Chainsmokers and more.

She says she sees her fans as her “extended family,” and uses social media to stay in touch with them!

For more information on Julia Cole, visit her website.