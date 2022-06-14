NASHVILLE– Emily Shackelton is a singer, songwriter from Biwabik Minnesota and studied at Berklee College of Music, where she won the BMI John Lennon Scholarship and after graduating moved to Nashville. Shackelton has written music for Liz Rose Music/Warner Chappell and currently for BMG. She’s written songs recorded by Country music icons Reba McEntire, Jennifer Nettles, Sara Evans, and Mickey Guyton just to name a few.

Shackelton has also had several songs featured on American Idol and ABC’s Nashville. She’s performed at local Nashville staples, The Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium, The Bluebird Cafe. Her debut album, “Late Bloomer”, is available on iTunes.

Watch her full performance at Ocean Way Studios, in partnership with News 2, BMI, and Belmont University’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business on wkrn.com!

Read more about her on bmg.com and follow her on Instagram at @emilyshackelton.