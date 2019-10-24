National Anthem: Clint Daniels

Born and raised in Florida, Clint Daniels became interested in music as a child while singing at church with his sister.

Daniels taught himself to play the guitar by the time he was 12 years old, and he moved to Nashville after graduating high school, signing with Arista Records in 1998.

Daniels has also co-written hit songs for Eric Church (“Some of It”), Joe Nichols (“Brokenheartsville), Montgomery Gentry (“Roll with Me), George Strait (“Ready for the End of the World”) and Jon Pardi (“She Ain’t In It”).

Daniels’ latest album, “Brown Bottle Blues” is available on iTunes.

For more information on Clint Daniels, visit his website.