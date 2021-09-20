National Anthem: Carol Templeton

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tennessee News
Crime Tracker
Tennessee Politics
Nashville 2021
Kentucky
COVID-19 Pandemic
Current COVID hospitalizations in TN
School-age children COVID cases in TN
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Special Reports
WKRN Mobile Apps
Lists & Rankings
Tennessee 225
Nashville Zoo
Unsolved Tennessee
Broadway in Nashville
Breaking News Alerts
Top Stories
'Friday' actor and comedian Anthony Johnson dies at 55
Burglar cleans out Playhouse 615, small theatre in Wilson County
Video
Gabby Petito investigation: Florida police search warrant provides new details
Overturned trash truck shuts down part of Brentwood roadway
Gallery
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Nashville Average Temperature by Month
Clarksville Weather
Murfreesboro Weather
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Severe Weather Resources Guide
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Nashville Weather Cameras
Weather Authority University
Meaghan’s Morning View
Middle TN Flood Relief: Ways to Help
Traffic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Nashville Zoo Nursery Cam
Newsletters
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
King Henry leads Titans’ late rally to stun Seahawks 33-30
Gallery
Top Stories
Titans look to bounce back in Seattle
Top Stories
Titans Week: Two-Tone Blue looking to rebound on the road vs. Seattle
Kayla’s Extra Point: Before football Titans’ Rogers spent time as a childhood actor
Video
Austin Peay to join the ASUN in 2022
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis: 8.16.21
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2021 Purity Moosic City Dairy Dash
Make-A-Wish Wednesdays
Excellence in Education
Pledge of Allegiance
Food 2 Families Food Drive
Backyard BBQ w/ Danielle Breezy
Virtual Weather Authority University
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Take a Titan 2 School
BestReviews
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
News 2 Poll Question
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
Report It
Download our News app
Download our Weather app
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
National Anthem: Carol Templeton
National Anthem
Posted:
Sep 20, 2021 / 03:22 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 20, 2021 / 03:22 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Children found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions inside South Nashville apartment
Video
Missing Murfreesboro woman may have overdosed, according to police
Video
Man, woman found shot to death in Coffee County
Video
Group of men wanted after Florida man knocked unconscious on Broadway
Video
Nashville couple turns home renovation side project into tv show
Video
Don't Miss
'Friday' actor and comedian Anthony Johnson dies at 55
Burglar cleans out Playhouse 615, small theatre in Wilson County
Video
Gabby Petito investigation: Florida police search warrant provides new details
Overturned trash truck shuts down part of Brentwood roadway
Gallery
‘It looked like something out of a horror film’: Man threatens Perry Co. deputies with 2 weapons
Video
Columbia murder suspect placed on TBI Most Wanted list
Group of men wanted after Florida man knocked unconscious on Broadway
Video