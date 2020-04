Carly Tefft is a singer and songwriter from Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

In 2019, Tefft opened for major country acts such as Justin Moore, Chase Rice, Jimmie Allen and Devin Dawson.

Tefft has a single on Spotify called “Better Off At A Bar” that has thousands of streams and continues to rack them up.

She now lives in Nashville and has performed at famous local venues like The Bluebird Cafe, Whiskey Jam and The Listening Room.

