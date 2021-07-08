National Anthem: Blake Esse

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tennessee News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Homicide Tracker 2021
Tennessee Politics
Nashville 2021
Kentucky
Search for Summer Wells
COVID-19 Pandemic
News 2 Poll Question
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Baby Joe Case
Special Reports
WKRN Mobile Apps
Lists & Rankings
Tennessee 225
Nashville Zoo
Unsolved Tennessee
Broadway in Nashville
Breaking News Alerts
Top Stories
Off-duty Tennessee officer knocked unconscious after racist remarks
Video
Lawmakers renew call for immediate audit of Gov. Lee’s federal COVID-19 spending
Video
Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; says shots still protect
Video
Metro Police and DA focus investigation on dealers who sell deadly drugs
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Nashville Average Temperature by Month
Clarksville Weather
Murfreesboro Weather
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Severe Weather Resources Guide
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Nashville Weather Cameras
Weather Authority University
Meaghan’s Morning View
Traffic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Nashville Zoo Nursery Cam
Nashville 4th of July 2021
Newsletters
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Top Stories
Tokyo Olympics will no longer allow fans to be in attendance
Top Stories
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel not a favorite to win celebrity golf event
Top Stories
Scotty Pippen Jr. staying at Vanderbilt
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis: 7.7.21
Video
Single-day Tickets for Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Sale
Video
Vanderbilt baseball commit Dylan Lesko earns Gatorade National Player of the Year honors
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Make-A-Wish Wednesdays
Food 2 Families Food Drive
Backyard BBQ w/ Danielle Breezy
Virtual Weather Authority University
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Take a Titan 2 School
BestReviews
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
Report It
Download our News app
Download our Weather app
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
National Anthem: Blake Esse
National Anthem
Posted:
Jul 8, 2021 / 03:36 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 8, 2021 / 03:36 PM CDT
For more on Blake Esse, follow him on Instagram at
@blakeessemusic
.
Trending Stories
Cruise ship en route to Nashville stuck on Lake Barkley
Video
Bird native to Florida Everglades spotted in Middle Tennessee
Off-duty Knoxville officer knocked unconscious after racist remarks
Video
Man arrested on drug charges after running across I-24 in Rutherford County
Video
Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; says shots still protect
Video
Don't Miss
Off-duty Tennessee officer knocked unconscious after racist remarks
Video
Lawmakers renew call for immediate audit of Gov. Lee’s federal COVID-19 spending
Video
Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; says shots still protect
Video
Metro Police and DA focus investigation on dealers who sell deadly drugs
Video
Giuliani’s DC law license suspended until New York case resolved
Biden says US war in Afghanistan will end August 31
Steering wheel part can shatter on Mazdas if air bags deploy