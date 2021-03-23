Broadcast of National Anthem being revived from Music City to across the country

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Millions of local news viewers across the country get to watch up and coming artists from Nashville singing the National Anthem every morning.

It’s a project News 2 started two years ago. Each morning, before the start of Good Morning Nashville, the Star-Spangled Banner rings out.

The song was a staple on local televisions in the past. It would mark the start or end of the broadcast day.

Now the time-honored tradition is being revived. News 2’s project has been shared from Music City to Nexstar Media Group stations across the country.

The National Anthem is sung by BMI’s emerging singer-songwriters in multiple renditions.

Cassidy Daniels is one of several aspiring artists performing the song for News 2 and its parent company.

“It’s such a true act of patriotism. I really, really feel it in my soul, when I have to do things like this,” said Daniels.

She added when she sings this particular song it holds a special meaning. Her father served 27 years in the Army’s Special Forces, and her mom was a detective.

That deployment was an emotional part of her life that help feed her passion for music.

“I’ve been singing since I was seven. I actually started writing songs when my Dad was deployed in Iraq because it was kind of my little therapeutic thing that I did while he was gone,” the country music singer explained.

The project unfolds inside Ocean Way Nashville Studios on Music Row. The studios are owned by Belmont University.

The production process is a partnership between News 2, Broadcast Music Inc., and Belmont University’s Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business.

“It reinforces what we believe,” said Ocean Way director of operations, Pat McMakin. “We believe in the values of this nation and we love the idea of supporting specifically the National Anthem because it’s a time when that needs to be played.”

All music genres will be highlighted during the series. You can watch the National Anthem at the start of Good Morning Nashville at 4a.m.