Shelter pets need a forever home and good care before they join your family. Help us provide that care and more through The Nashville Pet Project – an all-day fundraiser on News 2 on Wednesday, June 16th from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Our goal is to raise $50,000 for Pet Community Center and Friends of Metro Animal Care and Control known as MACC.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted MACC and Pet Community Center, agencies that are key in providing services to reduce pet overpopulation, funding for emergency medical animal care, pop up mobile food pet pantries for pet owners in need plus other resources for Davidson County residents to maintain happy healthy relationships with their pets.

Watch News 2 all day on Wednesday the 16th as we go live from MACC’s facilities and show you where your donations are going and how MACC And Pet Community Center change and improve the lives of our four-legged and two-legged friends. Or you can click on the button below and donate now.