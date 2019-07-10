WATCH: Nashville mayoral candidates discuss body cams, property taxes, transit & more

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In one of their final meetings before Election Day, four of the leading candidates for Nashville’s next mayor participated in a debate at Belmont University on Tuesday night.

Nashville Mayor David Briley, Rep. John Ray Clemmons, John Cooper and Dr. Carol Swain all took part in the hour-long debate and answered key questions about the city’s future, including teacher pay, property taxes, body cameras for Metro police officers, mass transit and more.

All the candidates agreed that the city’s police officers need to be equipped with body cams. According to current Mayor David Briley, equipping officers with these devices has been a “priority of his” since he became mayor over a year ago. He also said body cams will be in the field this fall.

Rep. Clemmons said all officers need to be equipped with body cams.

“Nashville needs to stop making excuses and get it done,” he said. “All officers need to be equipped with body cams.”

Cooper also agreed there is a need for body cams, but said the city “needs to do them right.” He pointed out things such as cost, where evidence is stored and running a successful pilot program.

Dr. Swain was also supportive of body cams and stated they support the officer and the public. She added we need to treat officers with the “respect they deserve for keeping us safe.

Each candidate also offered strong opinions and ideas on what they would do to make sure Nashville continues to remain successful.

Mayor Briley said he has moved this city forward under “difficult circumstances, “ and it has “been the honor of my life to lead my hometown.”

Rep. Clemmons said the city is at a “crossroads” and the upcoming election is “vital,” adding he has never had a problem fighting for what is right.”

Cooper added, he is “the right mayor for right now.”

Dr. Swain added that voters have a choice and she is “stepping up to the plate because Nashville needs new leadership.”

Nashvillians head to the polls on Aug. 1 to elect the city. Early voting begins on Friday, July 12.

