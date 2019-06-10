News 2, Belmont University team up for Nashville mayoral debate

All eyes will soon be focused on a very important election in Nashville.

On Aug. 1, voters will head to the polls to cast their vote for mayor of Nashville.

To help with your decision, WKRN is teaming up with Belmont University for the 2019 Nashville Mayoral Debate.

The debate will be held July 9 at 7 p.m. at McAfee Concert Hall at Belmont University. Mayor David Briley, State Rep John Ray Clemmons, Carol Swain and Councilman John Cooper are all committed to participating.

The event is free and is open to the public.

