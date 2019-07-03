State Representative John Ray Clemmons is a Tennessee native and was first elected to serve House District 55 in 2014.

Growing up, Clemmons lived on a farm between Lebanon and Watertown. He graduated from Lebanon High School before attending Columbia University and the University of Memphis College of Law.

Before being elected to the Tennessee General Assembly, Clemmons served as chairman of the board for Nashville Reviving Baseball in Inner-Cities.

He has sat on the board of directors for Friends of Sevier Park, Inc., and has served on the Metro Board of Fair Commissioners as an appointee of Mayor Karl Dean, and the Tennessee Civil Service Commission as an appointee of Gov. Phil Bredesen.

Since being elected to serve House District 55, Clemmons has focused on issues such as transportation, affordable housing, mental health and women’s rights.

Clemmons and his wife Tamara have three children, John, Finn and Henry.

To learn more about John Ray Clemmons, visit his website.